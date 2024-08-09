Wole Diya, a former member of the House of Representatives, has passed away at the age of 63. He died on Friday, August 9, 2024, just days before his 64th birthday.

Diya was a two-term representative of the Somolu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He was also a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Somolu State Constituency I.

According to The Nation, Diya was the younger brother of the late General Oladipo Diya, the former Chief of Defence Staff and a top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of Bariga Local Council, Hon. Kolade Alabi David, confirmed his death. David described Diya as an exemplary leader who left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Somolu Local Government Chairman, Hon. Abdul Hamed Salawu 'Dullar', also paid tribute to Diya. He described Diya as a perfect gentleman, leader, and champion of the people. Diya was remembered for his humility, integrity, and dedication to serving others.

Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, also paid tribute to Diya. Osiyemi described Diya as a rare gem, a true champion of the community, and a visionary leader.

His statement reads in part:

“A man with an unwavering commitment to public service as well as a party loyalist leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of many.

“Honorable Diya was not only a dedicated party man but also a visionary leader who tirelessly advocated for change and development in our society."

Source: Legit.ng