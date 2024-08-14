A suspected fake prophetess, Folake Olasode, and her accomplice, Damilola Aboloyinjo, were arrested by Lagos police

The suspects convinced the complainant, Sarah Umeh, to pay for fake spiritual rituals, including charms and ritual baths

Both suspects were arraigned at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on a five-count charge, granted bail at N750,000 each

A 35-year-old woman, Folake Olasode, suspected of posing as a prophetess, along with her accomplice, Damilola Aboloyinjo, 31, has been arrested by Zone 2 Command operatives in Lagos.

They were arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a housewife, Sarah Umeh, of N8 million under the guise of providing spiritual protection and healing.

The police revealed that Olasode collected the N8 million from the complainant on various occasions, claiming she would use the money to create charms in a calabash for spiritual protection against untimely death for Umeh and her three children.

The police stated that the defendants were aware these claims were false.

Damilola Aboloyinjo, a friend of the complainant, allegedly played a key role in convincing Umeh to meet Olasode for the supposed spiritual services, fully aware that the spiritual practices were fraudulent, reported.

To reinforce their deception, Olasode reportedly prepared charms in a calabash and instructed the complainant to bury them at her residence to ward off evil spirits.

Additionally, Olasode allegedly made incisions on the complainant and her three children with razor blades and took them to a river for a ritual bath.

The scheme unraveled when Umeh realized she was being defrauded, following a tip-off.

She reported the matter to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Durosimi Olatoye, who ordered the arrest of the suspects at their temple.

Fake prophetess, accomplice arraigned before magistrate court

Both suspects were brought before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court at the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos Island, facing a five-count charge, including obtaining money by false pretenses, theft, trial by ordeal, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The prosecuting counsel, ASP Francis Igbinosa, stated that the offences were committed in May 2024 at Chevy-View Estate, Lekki, Lagos, and are punishable under sections 411, 314, 287, 172, and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty, and Magistrate Mrs. Gbajumo Ayoku granted them bail at N750,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned to October 14, 2024, with the defendants ordered to remain in custody at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos, until their bail conditions are met, Vanguard reported.

