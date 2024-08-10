A 17-year-old boy was shocked while working with his stepfather at a construction site in Lagos State

The boy’s mother reported the incident to the Agbado Police Division on August 2, following a call from her brother

Detectives from the Agbado Police Division visited the scene, and the body has been removed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Alagbado, Lagos state - A 17-year-old boy was tragically electrically shocked while working with his stepfather at a construction site in Lagos State.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to reporters on Saturday, August 10.

Teenager loses life at a construction site in Lagos Photo credit: Utep Grabwosky

Source: Getty Images

Hundeyin explained that both the boy and his stepfather were employed at the site.

Hundeyin noted that the boy's mother, whose name has not been disclosed, reported the accident to the Agbado Police Division on August 2 at 1 p.m, Leadership reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She had received a phone call from her younger brother around 12:30 p.m. on the same day, informing her of the tragedy.

The distraught mother relayed that her brother reported that her son had accompanied her husband, a welder, to assist in constructing scaffolding at a building site on Church Street, Alagbado, Punch reported.

Hundeyin gives an account:

“In the process of work, the boy stepped on a life wire that was carelessly connected to an electric pole and he died on the spot.

"He was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The scene was visited by a team of detectives from the division. The corpse has been removed from the scene.”

Tragedy as ex-Reps member, Wole Diya, dies

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Wole Diya, a former House of Representatives member, passed away at the age of 63. He died on Friday, August 9, 2024, just days before his 64th birthday.

Diya was a two-term representative of the Somolu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Somolu State Constituency I.

Source: Legit.ng