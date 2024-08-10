Tragedy as 17-yr-Old Boy Dies from Electrical Shock at Lagos Building Site, Police React
- A 17-year-old boy was shocked while working with his stepfather at a construction site in Lagos State
- The boy’s mother reported the incident to the Agbado Police Division on August 2, following a call from her brother
- Detectives from the Agbado Police Division visited the scene, and the body has been removed
Alagbado, Lagos state - A 17-year-old boy was tragically electrically shocked while working with his stepfather at a construction site in Lagos State.
SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to reporters on Saturday, August 10.
Hundeyin explained that both the boy and his stepfather were employed at the site.
Hundeyin noted that the boy's mother, whose name has not been disclosed, reported the accident to the Agbado Police Division on August 2 at 1 p.m, Leadership reported.
She had received a phone call from her younger brother around 12:30 p.m. on the same day, informing her of the tragedy.
The distraught mother relayed that her brother reported that her son had accompanied her husband, a welder, to assist in constructing scaffolding at a building site on Church Street, Alagbado, Punch reported.
Hundeyin gives an account:
“In the process of work, the boy stepped on a life wire that was carelessly connected to an electric pole and he died on the spot.
"He was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The scene was visited by a team of detectives from the division. The corpse has been removed from the scene.”
