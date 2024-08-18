The Katsina state police command has confirmed the killing of Sanusi Gyaza, an aide to Governor Dikko Umar Radda

Gyaza was killed alongside one of his wives, while his second wife was killed by the bandits on Friday, August 16

The killing has resulted in fear and tension in the Gyaza community of the Knakia LGA of the state, leaving the people in tension and panic

The police in Katsina state have confirmed the killing of Governor Dikko Umar Radda's aide, Sanusi Gyaza, by bandits.

Abubakar Sadiq, the spokesperson of the police in the state, confirmed the killing of the governor's aide to journalists on Sunday, August 18, adding that the force is on top of the situation.

Governor Radda's aide and wife have been killed by bandits

Source: Twitter

Where was Governor Radda's aide killed

It was learnt that Gyaza was killed alongside one of his wives by the bandits in the Gyaza community at the Kankia local government area of the state on Friday, August 16.

During the attack, the assailants were said to have abducted the second wife of the governor's aide and left the community in mourning and shock.

The incident has raised more concerns about the growing insecurity in the north-central state, where gun-wading youths are involved in kidnappings and killings.

Government has yet to confirm Radda's aide killing

The Director-General (Media) to the state governor, Maiwada Danmallam, was unavailable for comment as he did not respond to messages sent to his mobile phone number at the time of the report.

This happened the same day the commissioner for youth development in Anambra state, Patrick Mba, was kidnapped by some gunmen in Kogi while travelling to Abuja for Governor Charles Soludo's wedding.

Mba, who was abducted with his wife, was reportedly released on Saturday evening, August 17, following the intervention of the police and other security forces.

Katsina, other states where curfew is declared

Legit.ng earlier reported that the hunger protest, which began on Thursday, August 1, has been gaining momentum across the country. Protesters are demanding action from the government to address the widespread hunger and economic hardship faced by many Nigerians.

Despite the challenges, the protesters have remained resolute, with many vowing to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met.

There have been recent reports of violence in some states, and in some instances, some of the protesters resulted in looting. The police, in responding to this situation, opened fire on some protesters, and no less than 17 people were killed on day one of the protest. Some governors have also declared curfews in their states to ensure that the protest did not escalate.

