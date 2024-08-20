The Deputy President of NLC Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, has explained why there is a delay in the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage

Ndubuaku said the process of consequential adjustment involves a lot of things like templates, calculation, compiling

He, however, said the process of implementing the N70,000 new minimum wage may be concluded by the end of August

FCT, Abuja - Organised Labour said there might be a slight delay in the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

The Deputy President of Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, said it would be unfair to conclude that there was a deliberate attempt by the Federal and State Governments to avoid paying the new minimum wage.

Ndubuaku said the slight delay is a result of the processes involved in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

As reported by The Punch, he expressed optimism that the process may be concluded by the end of August.

“We have no reason to suspect that (deliberate delay). In a real sense, signing the wage is just a small component of the main activity. There is something we call consequential adjustment. That involves the calculation of the minimum wage from level one, step one. From there, we will move from stage one to 13 all the way to level 16.

“So it is something that may take some time. Again, they are not going to compile them alone. There are templates for compiling it. But they must also carry us along. I believe you are aware there is a committee that is supposed to carry out the necessary adjustments. We expect it should be completed before the end of the month.”

Governors who have minimum wage Implementation panels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that weeks after President Bola Ahed Tinubu Tinubu signed the N70,000 minimum wage bill into law, just a few state governors have established committees to implement it.

Kano, Kwara, Borno, and Jigawa are among the states that have initiated these committees.

Some states, like Osun and Delta, have yet to set up their committees but have expressed intentions to do so soon.

