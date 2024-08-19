A serious accident in Ogun involved a car and an Okada motorcycle, resulting in multiple injuries

The impact caused severe injuries to the motorcycle rider and passenger and forced the car into a parked Lexus jeep

Eyewitness Alexandre Oke described the scene, highlighting the significant damage to both vehicles and the shop, with pictures revealing scattered debris and extensive destruction

Lagos state — A serious accident occurred in Ogun today, leaving several individuals injured after a high-speed collision involving a car and an Okada motorcycle.

At approximately 4:50 PM, a car travelling from the Ishashi Pipeline area of Akute, Ogun State, veered around a sharp corner and collided head-on with an oncoming Okada motorcycle.

A major accident in Ogun state Photo credit: Alexander Oke

Source: Original

The force of the impact caused both the motorcycle rider and passenger to fall, resulting in severe injuries to their legs.

An eyewitness, Alexander Oke, who spoke with Legit.ng recounted that the car continued its trajectory and struck a parked Lexus jeep.

According to Oke:

"The car then struck a parked Lexus jeep, pushing it with force into a nearby shop, causing bodily injuries to the shop's occupants."

Pictures from the scene show the extent of the damage, with the car and Lexus jeep significantly damaged and debris scattered across the area.

See the pictures below:

Car accident in Ogun state Photo credit: Alexander Oke

Source: Original

Car accident in Ogun state Photo credit: Alexander Oke

Source: Original

Car accident in Ogun state Photo credit: Alexander Oke

Source: Original

Car accident in Ogun state Photo credit: Alexander Oke

Source: Original

Similarly, Lagos experienced another road tragedy as a truck rammed into the state's BRT bus in the Ibafo area along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was also gathered that the accident happened at about 6 am on Saturday, May 18, The Punch reported.

Security agencies, including the police and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) present at the scene, said they were not authorised to speak on the incident, as only their public relations officers would do, as reported by Leadership.

