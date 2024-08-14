On Tuesday, August 15, two separate crashes on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway resulted in 28 deaths and numerous injuries

FRSC Corps Marshal Malam Shehu Mohammed attributed both accidents to reckless driving

Mohammed detailed the victims’ demographics and conditions, noting the urgent need for adherence to road safety regulations

Two tragic accidents occurred at the Lagos/Ibadan expressway that resulted in the deaths of 28 people and left many others injured.

The crashes took place on Tuesday, August 13, at two locations: Ajao, opposite the Bovas fuel station on the Ojoo/Iwo road, and Malo, both on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway. The incident at Ajao claimed 16 lives, while the Malo crash resulted in 12 deaths.

FRSC reacts to accidents in Lagos-Ibadan expressway Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

FRSC speak on the cause of the accidents

Reacting to these sad incidents, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, in a statement released by FRSC spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide, attributed the accidents to reckless driving, PM News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He provided details of the crashes, noting that the Ibadan accident, which happened at 09:20 a.m., involved four vehicles, causing 16 fatalities and 17 injuries.

The Malo crash occurred at 03:14 p.m. and involved a white Mazda bus, resulting in 12 deaths and four injuries.

Mohammed emphasized the importance of adhering to road safety regulations and urged drivers to avoid any actions that could lead to violations, The Punch reported.

He added:

“Reports from the national headquarters indicate that the Ibadan crash involved 35 individuals, including 14 adult males, 10 adult females, six female children, and five male children. Of these, 17 sustained various injuries while 16 were killed."

FRSC gives details on Malo crash

Speaking still, Mohammed said the Malo crash, which involved 16 people (12 adult males, three adult females, and one female child), 12 individuals (eight adult males, three adult females, and one female child) lost their lives, while the remaining four (all adult males) were rescued with injuries.

Mohammed has also ordered the immediate arrest of the driver of the articulated vehicle who fled the scene and emphasized that the FRSC is working closely with the Judiciary to ensure that drivers involved in fatal accidents face license suspensions.

Road crash claims 19 lives on Jebba road in Kwara

In another sad development, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 19 people have lost their lives and five sustained injuries in a fatal accident at Kanbi village, new Jebba road in Kwara state.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, the tragic incident occurred at about 8pm on Thursday, June 13.

Source: Legit.ng