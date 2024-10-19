Irate Okada riders tragically killed a Lagos State Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Agege

The Okada riders resisted the police's efforts to remove the truck involved in the accident, demanding that it be set ablaze

Five suspects have been arrested, and a manhunt is underway for others, with police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin condemning the unprovoked attack

A tragic incident occurred in the Agege area of Lagos on Saturday morning, as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) serving with the Lagos State Police Command was killed.

The police officer was killed in an attack by irate commercial motorcyclists, commonly known as Okada riders.

Unprovoked Attack by Okada Riders

The officer, who has yet to be identified, led a team of policemen to the scene of an accident involving an Okada rider and a trailer at WEMCO Junction by Mobil Road, Agege.

The police had received a distress call at around 1:40 a.m. to investigate the accident, Daily Trust reported.

Upon arrival, the police were met by a large group of Okada riders demanding that the trailer involved in the accident be set ablaze

According to the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Okada rider had reportedly collided with the trailer, leading to his death.

Despite this, the Okada riders resisted the police team’s attempts to remove the truck, escalating the situation into violence, The Punch reported.

Hundeyin confirmed the ASP's death, stating:

"The team arrived to evacuate the truck, but the Okada riders launched an unprovoked attack.

One of our officers, a 46-year-old ASP, was hit on the head and tragically died on the spot. The truck driver managed to escape during the chaos."

The police spokesperson condemned the violence, emphasizing that the attack was unwarranted as the police were only performing their duties.

Police speak on ongoing arrest, manhunt

In response to the attack, five suspects have been arrested, and the police have launched a manhunt for others involved in the deadly incident.

Hundeyin stated:

"We are not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served."

Residents of Agege have expressed fear and anger over the growing lawlessness, with one witness describing the scene:

"It was pure chaos. The police were trying to do their job, but the riders were just too many. It’s heartbreaking to see a policeman lose his life like that."

