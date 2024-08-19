Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared Tuesday, August 20, a work-free for all public servants in the state.

According to a tweet on Monday, August 19, by Ajetunmobi Ridwan Olawale, the senior special assistant on media to Sanwo-Olu, the governor’s declaration is in commemoration of the 2024 'Isese Day' celebration.

For illustration purposes only. Photo credit: SolStock

Source: Getty Images

A circular also noted the governor's position.

It reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“It is hereby notified for general information that this year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024.

“In emphasising commitment to give necessary support to traditional institutions, as well as enhance the promotion of indigenous tradition by preserving cultural heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved that Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, be declared a work-free Day for public servants in the state.

“Consequently, work resumes on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.”

Legit.ng reports that Isese Day is a regional celebration usually observed on August 20 of every year in territories deemed 'Yoruba states': Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti.

Although Isese practitioners tried to make inroads into Kwara state, it was met with resistance in 2023.

More to follow…

Source: Legit.ng