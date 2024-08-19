Ogun state government has declared Tuesday, August 20, as a public holiday to celebrate this year's Isese Day

Governor Dapo Abiodun said this is in line with his administration's firm belief in religious inclusivity

Abiodun urged the traditional worshippers to use the special festive period to pray for peace and economic advancement of the state and Nigeria at large

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun state government has declared Tuesday, August 20th, as a public holiday to celebrate this year's Isese Day.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said it is in line with the Abiodun-led administration's firm belief in religious inclusivity.

Abiodun said the work-free day will allow traditional worshippers commemorate their special day. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

Akinmade explained that the work-free day will allow traditional worshippers across the state to commemorate their special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement was made available via the state’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OGSG_Official on Monday, August 19.

The governor urged traditional worshippers to celebrate in moderation and respect the rights of other religions in the course of the celebration, to sustain the inherent culture of religious tolerance in the state.

According to the statement, Ogun state remains an exemplary federating unit with an enviable level of religious cohesion and harmony, even in the face of diversity.

Governor Abiodun also charged the traditional worshippers to use the special festive period to pray for peace and economic advancement of the state and Nigeria at large.

He added that prayers contribute immensely to the success of every nation.

Lagos govt declares Tuesday public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, declared Tuesday, August 20, a work-free for all public servants in the state.

According to a tweet on Monday, August 19, by Ajetunmobi Ridwan Olawale, the senior special assistant on media to Sanwo-Olu, the governor’s declaration is in commemoration of the 2024 'Isese Day' celebration.

A circular also noted the governor's position—a development expected to generate delight among Isese adherents.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng