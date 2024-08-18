PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has said President Bola Tinubu's address on the recently concluded hunger protests in the country lacked empathy

In an interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain maintained that those around the president were not telling him the truth, which was why his speech was not connecting

The PDP chieftain maintained that President Tinubu did not address the demands of the protesters

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, has faulted President Bola Tinubu's address to the #EndBadGovernance protesters.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain maintained that the president's speech did not address the protesters' demands and lacked empathy.

Some Nigerians took to the streets from Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10, to protest the high cost of living in the country. They demanded the suspension of the 1999 constitution, reversal of the fuel subsidy and an increase in the minimum wage, among other things.

Tinubu addresses hunger protesters

In addressing the protesters, President Tinubu called for negotiation with the organisers of the protesters while mentioning measures taken by his administration to combat hunger in the country.

However, Olanrewaju told Legit.ng that the president appeared to be disconnected from the happenings in the country. He said:

"The speech lacked empathy. The president said a lot, but nothing was linked to why Nigerians stormed the street. This means the arrogant nature of those in power is the reason why they are not ready to admit that there is hunger in the land.

"The speech is the total opposite and a complete insult to the good people of Nigeria who are not having it easy due to the different reckless and anti-human policies of this current administration.

"Those around the president are not telling him the truth, and he's also not interested in the truth, which is why his address was like adding petrol to the fire. I hope he wakes up to this reality as soon as possible so that he can reverse most of his bad policies."

Tinubu to give electricity subsidy to universities, hospitals

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration has listed universities and hospitals as institutions that will enjoy electricity subsidies from his government.

Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power, made the announcement in an interview in Ibadan on Saturday, August 17.

Adelabi insisted that Tinubu's government will not pay electricity subsidies for private businesses under the listed institutions.

