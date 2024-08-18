PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has rated the recently concluded hunger protests as one of the most successful exercise

According to the PDP chieftain, the protests showed how Nigerians are uncomfortable with the economic policies of the federal government

The PDP chieftain's rating of the protest came after the end of the demonstration in an interview with Legit.ng

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rated the recently concluded nationwide hunger protest as a successful movement, adding that many things are not right with the country.

Olanrewaju, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said the protest has shown that the people are more conscious of the government's policies, citing constitutional provisions to protest in the country.

Some Nigerians took to the streets from Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10, to protest the high cost of living in the country. They demanded the suspension of the 1999 constitution, reversal of the fuel subsidy and an increase in the minimum wage, among other things.

Tinubu addresses hunger protesters

In addressing the protesters, President Tinubu called for negotiation with the organisers of the protesters while mentioning measures taken by his administration to combat hunger in the country.

However, Olanrewaju rated the protest, saying:

"I will rate the protest very high because it shows that a lot of things are not right. Since this government was inaugurated, there has been one problem after another, one terrible policy after another. As stated in the constitution (section 40), it is the right of the citizens to peacefully assemble to show discomfort with policies affecting them.

"Nigerians are good people, very passionate and contemptuous, but the APC-led administration has been taking Nigerians for granted since 2015, as against what they promised before grabbing power from the PDP in 2015. The change they promised is not a change from good to bad and worse compared to how we were prior to the emergence of the APC government.

"Nigerians came out in numbers to express their dissatisfaction with the state of our economy (inflation ) and insecurity, and our voices were heard loud and clear. It was a successful event, and I extend my congratulations to brave Nigerian youths who came out to remind the government why it's important to do the right thing at the right time."

