The Nigeria Police Force arrested 30-year-old Hauwa Yusuf, who was found with an AK-47 rifle and four magazines concealed in a bag of garri

Yusuf confessed to delivering the weapon to a notorious bandit in Katsina state, according to police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi

The arrest was one of several significant cases in the past month, during which the police also arrested 2,726 suspects, recovered 150 firearms, and rescued 207 kidnapped victims

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a 30-year-old woman, Hauwa Yusuf, in possession of an AK-47 rifle concealed in a bag of garri.

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Yusuf was intercepted by operatives along the Abuja expressway while travelling from Lafia, Nasarawa state, to Katsina state.

A search of her belongings revealed the AK-47 rifle and four magazines hidden inside a white sack of garri.

A 30-year-old woman, Hauwa Yusuf, was arrested with an AK-47 rifle concealed in a bag of garri. Photo credit: @KinliteMedia

Source: Twitter

Hauwa Yusuf confesses during investigation

During interrogation, Yusuf confessed to delivering the weapon to a notorious bandit terrorizing Katsina state.

“Upon interception, a search was conducted and one AK-47 rifle without breach number and four AK magazines concealed inside a white sack of garri were recovered from the suspect.

“During the interrogation, the suspect confessed that she was delivering the weapons at the behest of a notorious bandit terrorising Katsina state," TheCable quoted Adejobi as saying.

The police spokesperson described Yusuf's arrest and seizure of the weapon as one of the significant cases in the past month.

“One of the significant cases is that of one Hauwa Yusuf ‘F’ 30 years of Dutsin-Ma LGA of Katsina State, who was intercepted while in transit from Lafia, Nasarawa State to Katsina State, inside a Sienna Bus along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway,” he said.

According to Adejobi, the police arrested 2,726 suspects involved in “high-profile” crimes and recovered 150 firearms and 1,788 ammunition in one month.

He added that the police rescued 207 kidnapped victims during the period under review.

Police arrest lady supplying arms to bandits with N24m

Legit.ng recalls that in 2021, the police arrested a lady, Aisha Nura, suspected of supplying guns and other dangerous ammunition to bandits in Katsina state.

Nura, who was 27 years old at the time and lived in Baranda village in the Batsari local government area of Katsina, was arrested by the policemen of Katsina state command.

According to the command public relations officer, Superintendent Gambo Isah, she was arrested with a whopping N2.4 million, suspected to be the proceeds of an arms deal.

Source: Legit.ng