A 27-year-old woman suspected to be the arms supplier to bandits in Katsina has been arrested by the security operatives

Aisha Nura, who hailed from Batsari LGA, was nabbed with N24 million while trying to conceal her identity from the police

The lady is said to be a wife to Nura Munrai, a member of a wanted notorious bandits’ leader Abu Radda

Katsina - Aisha Nura, a lady suspected to be supplying guns and other dangerous ammunition to bandits, has been nabbed by the security operatives in Katsina state.

The 27-year-old lady who lives in Baranda village in the Batsari local government area of Katsina, was arrested by the policemen of Katsina state command.

According to the command public relations officer, Superintendent Gambo Isah, Nura was arrested with a whopping N2.4 million suspected to be proceeds of the arms deal.

The female suspect is said to be a wife to a notorious bandit, Nura Munrai, who is a member of a wanted notorious bandits’ leader, Abu Radda, AIT News reports.

How Aisha was arrested

The Katsina police spokesman revealed 27-year-old Aisha Nura met her waterloo while trying to conceal her presence in an attempt to board a motorcycle from Batsari town to Nahuta village.

He also added that during the interrogation, the suspect confessed that her husband Nura Munrai, sent her on an errand to collect the N2.4 million arms deal proceed from a counterpart in Kaduna.

Aisha, however, said she did not know her husband is a notorious bandit, adding that she only knew him as a cattle rearer.

