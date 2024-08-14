President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has reportedly blocked N83bn funds meant to promote the recently concluded hunger protest

$50m of the funds were in cryptocurrency, and the government has blocked $38m of the funds traced to four cryptocurrency wallets

Sources also revealed that the security agency has arrested some political actors in Abuja and three northern states who donated N4bn to fund the protests

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has reportedly traced no less than N83 billion in fiat money and cryptocurrency meant for the success of the recent nationwide hunger protests.

The funds included $50 million of cryptocurrency, of which $38 million were blocked in four cryptocurrency wallets. Political actors in Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Abuja reportedly contributed N4 billion to the protests.

According to The Punch, the revelation was part of the presentation of Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, during the first-ever Council of State meeting President Bola Tinubu had conveyed at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, August 13.

Hunger protest: Ribadu reveals European mastermind

At the meeting on Tuesday, Ribadu discussed "The Nationwide Protest As It Affects National Security" and revealed that a European mastermind is behind the proliferation of foreign flags during the protests. He added that the police would soon be declared wanted.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, some politicians have been arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano. The sources also revealed that the government has traced $50m in donations to crypto wallets and has successfully blocked four of those wallets, containing $38m.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu convened a Council of State meeting to discuss various critical issues, including the recent #EndBadGovernance protests, national security concerns, the state of the economy, and the country's food security challenges.

Tinubu gets National Council of State's vote of confidence

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu had summoned the council for the first time since his administration began on May 29, 2023.

Buhari and Jonathan were the only former presidents present in person at the meeting; other former leaders joined virtually, while ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was conspicuously absent.

