President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently engaged in a meeting with former Nigerian leaders; Jonathan, Buhari, Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public but reports making the rounds on Tuesday have it that Tinubu is holding the first Council of State meeting in Abuja

This is coming a few days after the 10-day nationwide protest declared in response to the harsh economic conditions occasioned by President Tinubu's reform policies

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over the Council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

National Council of State meeting: Jonathan, Buhari, others present

Among those present at the meeting on Tuesday, August 13, are former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, NTA News reported.

Former presidents Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar also joined the meeting virtually.

The National Council of State meets to advise the President on policy decisions and other matters that the sitting president might put before them.

Members of the council are the President, Vice President, former Presidents and Heads of State, the Senate President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), state governors, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

First meeting of the council after 10-day protest

The ongoing meeting, is the first by Tinubu's government. The meeting comes days after some Nigerians took to the street to protest against the prevailing hardship and economic polices of the present administration.

Some of the protesters had asked the federal government to reverse removal of fuel subsidy.

And ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo who said the demands of the protesters are legitimate did not attend the meeting.

However, Daily Trust reported that the ministers at the ongoing meeting were specially invited by President Bola Tinubu to address the Council on the policies and direction of the present administration to allow the members have a first-hand knowledge, before advising the president on the way forward.

Tinubu to leave for Equatorial Guinea on official visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu is scheduled to depart Abuja for another foreign trip to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Special Adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu will be in Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit on Wednesday, August 14.

Ngelale added that Tinubu will accompanied on the trip by the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet.

