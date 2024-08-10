Suspected cultists have killed a hotel manager, Anthony Balogun in the Olunlade area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital

The gunmen who acted like prospective customers shot dead Balogun who managed the hotel for his mother around 8 pm

The elder sister of the deceased who spoke on condition of anonymity recounted their last communication together

Ilorin, Kwara state - A hotel manager, Anthony Balogun, has been shot dead by suspected cultists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred around 8:00 pm at the hotel located in the Olunlade area of Ilorin.

As reported by Daily Trust, sources said two armed men who entered the hotel premises asked to see Balogun, who managed the hotel for his mother.

“Believing they were prospective customers; the deceased came out of his room to meet them at the reception. The assailants then lured him outside the reception area and shot him at close range in the chest.

“Afterwards, they reportedly attacked him with machetes, inflicting severe injuries on his head, hands, and legs.”

Balogun's elder sister said the deceased called her around 7:00 pm wanting to relay some information but she was busy in the kitchen.

“But when I did around 8:00 pm, his phone was switched off. It was later l received a call from his wife, asking me to come to the Kwara state general hospital where I found his lifeless body, badly mutilated.”

A source at the Ganmo Divisional Police Station, Ilorin outskirt, where the case was reported, described the incident as a case of “possible homicide.” ThisDay reports.

The state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, said the police have commenced investigation into the case.

Olaiya disclosed this during a chat with newsmen on Friday evening, August 9.

“That’s the little I can say for no.”

