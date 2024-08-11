A video of former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, showing off his fitness level at age 87 has generated reactions on social media X

Obasanjo, speaking in an interview with Noire TV in the United States, shared how he keeps and healthy despite his old age

In the video that has gone viral, Obasanjo was seen walking briskly and engaging in a conversation with a companion about his active lifestyle

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reaffirmed his fitness level as he noted that he still plays football and squash three times a week.

Obasanjo speaks on keeping fit at 87. Photo credit: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo, aged 87, stated this in a video posted by Noire TV in the United States (US) on Friday, August 9, 2024.

As reported by The Punch, in the video, the elder statesman responds to a male companion who marvels at his energetic nature while walking along the corridor into an interview room with his hands behind his back.

As reported by The New Telegraph, the companion, amazed at Obasanjo’s brisk walk, said:

“Old soldier never dies. Oh my goodness!” and Obasanjo responded, “They only fade away.”

Afterwards, the ex-president said:

“I still play squash three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”

In another short clip, political economist and former presidential candidate Prof. Pat Utomi welcomed Obasanjo, saying;

“You are looking sporty again,” in an unsurprised manner, as if familiar with the 87-year-old’s fitness.

When approached to be assisted with his brown leather bag placed on his shoulders, Obasanjo declined, saying, “No. Leave it for me.”

This isn’t the first time Obasanjo has shown off his workout skills.

Recall that at 85, former President Obasanjo in 2022, displayed an uncommon agility as he plays football at the 5 Aside football pitch of his presidential library.

The novelty football match which the ex-president participated in was part of the activities marking his 85th birthday celebration.

Sharing a video of Obasanjo on the pitch, Senator Dino Melaye referred to him as a £100 million striker unveiled for Arsenal and Super Eagles.

Obasanjo speaks on being fit at 87, video emerges

Watch the video below;

Source: Legit.ng