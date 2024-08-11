Emmanuel Adebayor has lavished millions on his newly completed mansion, as the former Arsenal striker branded it an 'empire'

Despite owning several houses and real estate in Lome, the capital of Togo, Adebayor seems to be excited about the new edifice

The former African Player of the Year said the house is more than just a building, adding that 'patience is a virtue'

Togolese football legend Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor has sent the social media space agog after posting a clip of his newly built exotic mansion.

Adebayor is regarded as one of the wealthiest African footballers, having made a fortune playing football in Europe.

The 2008 CAF Player of the Year is a lover of lavish properties, as he owns several houses in Lome, the capital of Togo.

Emmanuel Adebayor has flaunted his newly completed mansion. Photo: e_adebayor.

Source: Instagram

He has shown off a newly completed mansion to get his followers buzzing as ceramic walls are noticed.

The former Arsenal striker must have spent heavily, as the expansive living room complements the word 'luxury.

The rooms also have king-sized beddings, with lighting illuminating the space elegantly.

Captioning the footage, the 40-year-old, who shared footage of the 'SEA White House', wrote:

"SEA~ Building my empire, one brick at a time. This house is more than just a building; it’s a testament to hard work and perseverance. Patience is a virtue."

Video creator Bison, who shot the clip, told Legit.ng:

"Honestly the mansion gives an artistic luxury type of feel and more so makes one feel so comfortable wherever you are in the house and not to mention the incredible aroma of each different room."

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment section to react. Akwasi7577 wrote:

"How u wish I like this video more than once, from day 1 I knew you are a man of quality taste."

Officialnnossb added:

"Look at my rich friend."

kodjo_edouard said:

"When we talk about real estate, this is an insane blessing..only congratulations Sea... It seem like you're in Beverly mansions pero es Lome."

According to Medium, Adebayor has an estimated net worth of $45 million.

