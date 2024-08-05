Security operative captured gunning down protester in Bauchi

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Bauchi state - A security operative was in a trending video as he gunned down a hunger protester in Azare, Katagum local government area of Bauchi state.

The incident happened in front of the Katagum LG secretariat, where policemen and some protesters using the Russian flag clashed.

The policeman walked away without looking back after committing the crime Photo credit: @TheoAbuAgada

In the viral video, the unidentified protester was pinned to the ground by two or three persons who hit him repeatedly.

As reported by Daily Trust, a security operative standing beside a white Toyota Hilux van moved closer and hit the victim twice.

After this, the officer pointed his rifle directly at the victim, pulled the trigger and walked away without looking back.

The crowd at the crime scene screamed with loud voices.

A resident of Azare, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the deceased was one of the hoodlums arrested by the police.

