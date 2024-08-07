The clash between the Nigerian soldiers and youths in Bauchi State has led to the death of a youth and injuries of 6 others

The unfortunate incident that took the life of the late Habibu Aminu occurred in Lere town, Tafawa Balewa LGA Bauchi State when the military raided the houses of some identified individuals

The Bauchi state police command spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the in a statement on Wednesday and shared further details

On Wednesday, August 7, the Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the killing of one Habibu Aminu by joint military operatives of Operation Safe Haven.

Aminu died during a clash with youths in Lere town, Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state.

Eyewitness disclosed that one person was killed and six others sustained bullet wounds when the military raided the houses of some identified individuals involved in an altercation at the main checkpoint in Lere.

Reacting, the state police command public relations officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development and disclosed that the matter was being investigated, Daily Trust reported.

Bauchi: What led to the clash between military and youths

The situation arose following an altercation between some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Lere village and personnel of Operation Safe Haven stationed in Tafawa Balewa.

Wakil said:

“It’s important to note that the Command swiftly responded to the situation. Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner, Auwal Musa Mohammed, dispatched a Unit of the Mobile Police Force to the area for reinforcement. Additionally, a team of seasoned detectives has been constituted to conduct a professional, diligent, and timely investigation to ensure that justice is served.”

“The officers involved in the incident will be identified and held accountable according to the law. The Commissioner of Police is committed to a meticulous investigation process that utilizes all necessary protocols, including technical and scientific tools. It is crucial to ensure that thorough investigations are carried out to provide justice and resolution in this matter,” Wakil added.

