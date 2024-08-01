Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide, Basir Ahmad, has dragged the minister of communication, innovation and digital technology, Bosun Tijani

President Bola Tinubu's minister had said that the NCC building burnt by Kano protesters was due for commissioning next week

However, Ahmad faulted the minister's comment, saying that the facility had been commissioned by Tijani's predecessor, Ali Isa Pantami

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has tackled Bosun Tijani, President Bola Tinubu's minister of communication, innovation and digital technology.

The minister, while reacting to the burning down and looting of the Digital Innovation Park in Kano, said the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) facility was due for commissioning next week and was meant to kick-start the buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week.

Tijani said:

"This building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain."

Buhari's aide reacts to Tijani's claim

Reacting to the post, Ahmad said the facility had been commissioned by Tijani's predecessor in the ministry, Ali Isa Pantami.

According to the former Buhari's aide, Pantami commissioned the facility in January 2023, but the building had been abandoned since it was handed over to Tijani.

He then called on Tinubu's government to utilise the facility and avoid a situation whereby such a situation. He said:

"I wanted to bring to your attention that the Park has been completed for a few years and, to the best of my knowledge, it was commissioned by Minister Pantami in January 2023. However, it has not been put into use since then.

"I am confident that had the Park been operational since its completion, the recent break-in and looting incident would have been avoided. It is worth noting that there are many similar buildings around, none of which have been broken into."

