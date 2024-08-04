A policeman was captured in a trending video threatening to kill hunger and hardship protesters in Kano

The police officer said he would kill if any of his fellow police officers bled from the stones the protesters were throwing at them

The officer who spoke in Hausa language asked the protesters, "Is it because I did not do what I had done to them?

Kano state - A police officer has openly threatened to kill #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kano state.

Legit.ng recalls that the protest turned violent in Kano with hoodlums looting both government agencies and private establishments.

The incidents forced Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to declare a curfew to check the widespread violence.

Police man told the protesters that if police officers bleed, I will kill. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Some protesters, however, returned to the streets, daring the state government and security operatives.

As reported by Daily Trust, a policeman, who spoke in Hausa threatened to kill the protesters.

The police officer was captured in a trending video on the breakdown of law and order

“Keep looting. Is it because I did not do what I had done to them? Those throwing stones should not stop. I swear to God, if police officers bleed, I will kill. I swear to God I will kill.”

Legit.ng reported that at least six persons protesting against hunger and economic hardship were shot dead in Suleja, Niger state.

The victims were hit with bullets by security operatives struggling to dislodge protesters who blocked a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The 10-day nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest over hunger and economic hardship commenced today, August 1.

Legit.ng also reported that the former APC deputy national publicity secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, condemned the unjust killings, arrests, brutalization, and incarceration of protesters.

Frank urged President Bola Tinubu to order the police and other security operatives to release detained #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters.

Soyinka faults Tinubu’s speech on hardship protests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Professor Wole Soyinka said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech didn’t address Police brutality against hunger and hardship protesters,

The 90-year-old renowned writer condemned the continued deterioration of the state’s seizure of protest management in the country.

The Nobel laureate called on security agencies to employ alternative methods of addressing civic protests.

