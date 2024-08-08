16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, voiced strong disapproval of the destruction and looting during recent hunger protests in Kano state

Sanusi visited the damaged Kano Printing Press, NCC Digital Industrial Park, and Barakat Stores, lamenting the attack on these significant public and private properties

Sanusi criticized the security forces for their failure to prevent the damage, despite receiving prior warnings about the potential unrest

Kano state - On Wednesday, August 7, the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, expressed his deep disappointment over the destruction and looting that occurred during the recent hunger protests in the state.

Specifically, Sanusi lamented the attack on Kano Printing Press, NCC Digital Industrial Park, and Barakat Stores—public and private properties targeted during the unrest.

Emir Sanusi speaking on the destruction of properties in Kano Photo credit: @nkfulatan

Source: Twitter

Sanusi made these remarks during a visit to inspect the damaged properties in Kano state.

The Kano Printing Press, founded in 1938, has been serving the state continuously since its inception.

Sanusi also reflected on the personal significance of the destruction, noting that his grandfather had worked at the Kano Printing Press and lamenting that it is disheartening to see such historic sites ruined by the very people who should have preserved them, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

"We always say that those responsible for this destruction are enemies of Kano and its people.

"My grandfather worked at this Kano Printing Press, and it is deeply upsetting to see it destroyed by those who should have preserved it.

"We hope that God will help these young people and hold those behind this accountable. Our prayer is that such devastation never happens again."

Sanusi slams security forces over failure to prevent damages

He criticized the security forces for failing to prevent the damage, despite being given prior notice of the potential unrest, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"Before this happened, the security operatives were notified in writing that it is going to happen but instead of preventing it, it was allowed to happen."

Source: Legit.ng