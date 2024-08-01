Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Kano, Kano state - On the first day of the nationwide demonstration against hardship in Nigeria, a group supporting President Bola Tinubu’s government staged its protest in Kano state on Thursday, August 1.

As reported by Daily Trust, the pro-Tinubu supporters demonstrated at the Audu Bako Way and Farm Centre Road in Kano, urging Nigerians to be patient with the president.

According to the protesters who converged on the Nassarawa mini palace, Tinubu will lead Nigeria to a better future through ongoing reforms.

One of the pro-government protesters, Abdullahi Muhammad Saleh, appealed for patience and cooperation and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We are out to appreciate the President for the development we are able to count in this administration so far.

“Everybody is feeling this pain but protest is not the way out. The best way to protest is through dialogue.

“We don’t want anybody, unpatriotic people to hijack this action. We can do more. We are for the government because we know what it is doing. We are against the protest of violence.”

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians are frustrated by economic hardship and on Thursday, August 1, started a dayslong protest against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng