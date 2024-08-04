Hunger Protest Day 4: Tinubu Addresses Nigerians, Other Events
The hunger protest in Nigeria has entered its fourth day. President Bola Tinubu is expected to address the nation, and concerns about foreign interference emerged following some protesters' raising of the Russian flag in the country.
Some prominent Nigerians, including a former general and ex-diplomats, have expressed concern after protesters at the #EndBadGovernance demonstration were seen waving the Russian flag. They warned that this could be a sign of foreign interference and urged both Nigerians and the government to be vigilant against external influences that could compromise national security and sovereignty.
Tinubu speaks on hunger protest sponsors
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has addressed the nation regarding the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests, describing them as "violent" and expressing concern over the loss of lives, particularly among young Nigerians. He acknowledged the protesters' desire for a better country but condemned the destruction and looting that has occurred.
His statement reads in part:
"As President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.”
Tinubu reveals his vision for Nigeria
''My vision for this country is one of a just and prosperous nation where each person may enjoy peace, freedom and meaningful livelihood.
"I can fully assure you that I am focused fully on delivering good governance to the people''
See the video here:
No place for ethnic bigotry in Nigeria, says Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, emphasized his vision for a Nigeria free from ethnic bigotry. He stressed that the country he seeks to build has no room for such divisive tendencies, promoting instead a united and inclusive society.
The President also issued a stern warning to individuals or groups who have made threats against other ethnic groups, cautioning them to cease such behavior. He emphasized that the law will hold them accountable, saying "The law will catch up with you." This statement underscores his commitment to maintaining national unity and upholding the rule of law.
Tinubu's first statement on protest
"My fellow Nigerians, I speak to you today with a heavy heart and a sense of responsibility, aware of the turmoil and violent protests unleashed in some of our states.
"Notably among the protesters were young Nigerians who desired a better and more progressive country where their dreams, hopes, and personal aspirations would be fulfilled."
