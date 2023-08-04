Niger Republic Coup Updates: Nigeria's President Tinubu Moves for Military intervention amid ECOWAS Sanctions
On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Niger Republic succumbed to another coup d'état when the country's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, has announced some sanctions, including a possible military intervention if the coup leaders refuse to leave power.
Niger coup: President Tinubu's move to get Senate approval to deploy military intervention
FCT, Abuja - Amid the military takeover of the Niger Republic, the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has made a move to seek the support of the Nigerian Senate to initiate a military onslaught on the coup mastermind General Abdourahamane Tchiani.
This is on the heels of the coup successfully masterminded by General Tchiani and his cohorts, who captured and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.
To this effect, the ECOWAS issued a seven-day deadline for General Tchiani to surrender power to President Bazoum or face sanction and military intervention.