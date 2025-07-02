Oba Dr Hammed Oyelude Makama, the Olowu of Kuta, has been honoured with the prestigious cultural award for his commitment to promoting cultural heritage

Olowu urges traditional rulers and scholars to embody cultural values and share positive stories about Nigeria globally

Prof. Toyin Falola reiterates the roles of traditional rulers as he explains the cultural misfits plaguing African culture

Osun State- Olowu of Kuta, Oba Dr Hammed Oyelude Makama, was honoured with the UNESCO-TOFAC Cultural Award 2025 at the University of Osun State on Monday, June 30.

The Monarch was welcomed by the Osun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Abiodun Bankole, as he congratulated the monarch for a well-deserved award and for being a Cultural Icon.

Legit.ng gathered that Oba Oyelude was honoured alongside Eburu of Iba, Oba Adekunle Adeogun-Okunoye, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrosheed Olabomi and the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin.

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Dr Hammed Oyelude Makama, was honoured with the UNESCO-TOFAC Cultural Award 2025 at the University of Osun State on Monday, June 30.

Reacting to the development, Olowu admonished traditional rulers to shed the toga of religion and fully embrace the embodiment of culture and tradition, saying, " That's our calling."

“We are installed culturally, and we don’t have any role articulated by the Chieftaincy Law other than being traditional rulers for the maintenance of tradition and culture.

Speaking further, Oba Oyelude urged scholars and opinion moulders to assist in promoting several positive stories about Nigeria to the outside world.

Colonial influence on African culture

Earlier, in his welcome address titled ‘Culture Matters,’ Prof. Toyin Falola, in whose honour the conference was named, said that beyond preservation of people’s way of life, culture also remains a catalyst for creativity.

"Throughout history, colonisers did not just take the African land. They tried to erase the African culture. They changed African names, outlawed African languages, made a mockery of African religions, and imposed foreign systems. They did all of these because they understood that to capture a people, you must destroy their culture.

“They pass across messages about who belongs, who matters, who is remembered. That is why decolonising African education, literature, and public space is not merely symbolic but a fight to reclaim cultural dignity,” he explained.

Professor Olukoya Oghen, a Professor of History and TOFAC 2025 Co-convener, stated that Olowu was carefully selected for the award as a monarch who upholds the tradition of Yorubaland.

