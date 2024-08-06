Gen. Christopher Musa is set to convene a closed-door meeting with all heads of security forces on Tuesday, August 6

The meeting will include top officials from intelligence agencies like DSS, NIA, and DIA, as well as the Inspector-General of Police

The meeting comes amid recent action taken by certain individuals during the hardship nationwide protest

FCT, Abuja - Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, is scheduled for a crucial closed-door meeting with all heads of security forces across the country today, Tuesday, August 6.

Although the specific agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.

But, after a tip-off, it is understood that the focus will be on strategizing the implementation of President Bola Tinubu's crackdown order.

Legit.ng recalls that protesters were spotted parading through the streets with Russian flags and shouting various slogans.

Russia, a major Eastern power currently engaged in tensions with the West, has been implicated in recent coups in West African nations including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

DSS, NIA, Police, others to attend the meeting

A source at the Defence Headquarters, where the meeting will take place, revealed that top officials from intelligence agencies, including the DSS, NIA, DIA, and the Inspector-General of Police, will be in attendance, Daily Trust reported.

Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, are expected to participate.

The meeting will also include leaders from Correctional Services, Immigration, Customs, and the NSCDC, along with other paramilitary organizations, ThisDay reported.

He said:

“The meeting will start any moment from now. It is a strategic meeting on implementation of the order given by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."

Nigeria sitting on a keg of gun powder, says Obasanjo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed concern over youths’ restiveness caused by unemployment.

Obasanjo made the statement during an interview with the Financial Times monitored by Channels Television and warned that Nigeria might be sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

Speaking further, Obasanjo said Nigeria’s economy would have been much better if it had not relied on just crude oil production.

