Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Amid the hunger protest, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with heads of security and paramilitary operatives under the aegis of national security council.

The Nation noted this update on Monday, August 5.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng