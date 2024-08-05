Katsina - Fresh protests broke out in Katsina on Monday, August 5, defying President Bola Tinubu's appeal for calm, as demonstrators marched through the streets waving Russian flags.

The protests, part of the #EndBadGovernance movement, had been scheduled to run from August 1 to August 10. However, Tinubu's nationwide broadcast on Sunday, August 4, urging protesters to halt their actions and engage in dialogue, appears to have had little impact.

BREAKING: Police Take Action as Protesters Wave Russian Flag in Katsina

Instead, the use of Russian flags gained momentum across protest grounds, sparking concerns about potential foreign influence. Russia has been accused of involvement in recent coups in West African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Hunger is killing us, say protesters

In Katsina, protesters chanting "Hunger is killing us" in Hausa were trailed by police, who fired teargas to disperse them.

The protests come as Nigeria marks 25 years of democratic governance, with Tinubu warning against allowing "enemies of democracy" to promote an unconstitutional agenda.

