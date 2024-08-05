The Katsina police command has reiterated that the government’s curfew throughout the state was still in force

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s public relations officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, on Monday, August 5

Legit.ng reports that there were pockets of violence in Katsina state, and authorities said a curfew was necessary because of the looting and destruction of property perpetrated by thugs

Dutsinma, Katsina state - Hundreds of residents in Katsina have been placed under 24-hour curfews amid protests in parts of the state against the high cost of living in Nigeria.

Katsina is the home state of the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

As reported by The Punch, the spokesperson of the Katsina state police command, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, on Monday, August 5, threatened to arrest any protesters seen.

Legit.ng recalls that the Katsina government imposed a 24-hour curfew on Dutsinma local government area (LGA) of the state.

Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, the secretary to the government of the state, announced the decision in a statement issued in Katsina on Thursday, August 1.

On Monday, August 5, the police official, Aliyu, reiterated that the Katsina government’s ban on all forms of protest, unlawful assembly, and curfew throughout the state is still in effect.

According to him, a 24-hour curfew in Dutsinma LGA, and twelve hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the rest of the 33 LGAs of the state is enforced, Guardian noted.

The statement by the police public relations officer (PRO) partly reads:

"We encourage everyone to remain calm and go about their lawful activities within the confines of the law as we will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who violates this ban.

"Let us work together to ensure peace and stability in Katsina state."

