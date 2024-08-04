Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Katsina state - Hoodlums attacked Living Faith Church and Deeper Life Church and carted away properties and other musical instruments during #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests in the Daura local government area of Katsina state.

The pastor in charge of the Living Faith Church in Daura, David Jato, said the hoodlums looted about 205 chairs, musical instruments, and other valuable items worth millions of naira on Thursday, August 1.

Jato added that three churches were targeted but the hoodlums only succeeded in invading the Living Faith Church and Deeper Life Church, but couldn’t force themselves into the Anglican Church because of the strong iron protector at the gate.

As reported by Leadership, Jato lamented that they couldn’t hold Sunday service in the auditorium of the church because the hoodlums went away with everything inside the church building during the protests.

"When the protest began around 10:00am, the hoodlums just diverted to the church, many of them in Keke NAPEP (Tricycle), and broke the doors and classes and penetrated the church auditorium.

“They packed everything inside the church auditorium, including the wall digital clock, musical instruments, pulpit, pastor’s chairs, plastic chairs, and a desktop computer at the reception, as well as a scoreboard where the accountant usually kept church documents. They scattered everything.”

