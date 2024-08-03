In Daura, Katsina State, protesters surrounded former President Muhammadu Buhari’s residence on Thursday, August 1, demanding action on the worsening economic conditions

The demonstrators blocked major roads leading to Buhari’s home, chanted slogans, and burned tyres to express their dissatisfaction

The protest was met with a strong security presence, and the Katsina State Government imposed a curfew across the 34 local government areas to manage the situation

On Thursday, August 1, a large group of angry protesters surrounded the residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

The protesters demanded that he address the ongoing economic difficulties exacerbated by the fuel subsidy's removal and the naira's devaluation.

Protesters besiege ex-president Buhari's residence in Daura, Katsina

As reported by Channels Television, witnesses said that the protesters blocked major roads leading to Mai-adua-Kwangwalam and Daura and the junction near Buhari’s residence.

Protesters demand justice

They chanted slogans like "Bamayi" (We are not in support) and "Adalci Mukeso" (We need justice) and burned tyres to express their frustration.

The protesters eventually handed a letter detailing their grievances to one of Buhari's aides for delivery, BuisnessDay reported.

A heavy security presence was observed around Buhari’s home during the protest, and the Katsina State Government later imposed a curfew across all 34 local government areas to restore order.

Legit.ng reported that the nationwide hardship protest in Nigeria, which began on August 1, 2024, is a mass demonstration across various states to address severe economic difficulties and governance issues.

However, the protests have taken a violent turn in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and other states, where marauding criminals exploited the unrest to set vehicles on fire, loot warehouses, and raid private shops.

The police report that seven individuals died in connection with these incidents but have denied that security forces were responsible for any of the deaths.

Tinubu to address Nigerians August 4 as protests enter day 3

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has agreed to address the nation following intense pressure amid the ongoing #EndBadGovernance demonstrations, which have now entered their third day.

The protests, which highlight economic hardship and high living costs, have been widespread across Nigeria’s 36 states and the capital, Abuja.

