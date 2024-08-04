Did Protesters Attack Buhari House, Emir’s Palace in Katsina? Facts Emerge
Daura, Katsina state - The spokesman for the Emir of Daura, Usman Ibrahim Yaro, has reacted to reports that protesters targeted former President Muhammadu Buhari’s house and the Emir’s palace in Daura on Thursday, August 1.
Yaro, known as “Sarkin Labarai Daura,” said the hunger and hardship protesters did not approach Buhari or the Emir’s residence but they simply passed by during their demonstration.
As reported by The Nation, he said the protesters, however, destroyed signboards in front of houses belonging to politicians in Daura.
He added that the protesters did not touch those in front of Buhari’s and the Emir’s residences.
’’The protesters never touched Buhari and Emir’s houses, so the news reports and viral videos were fake’’
‘’No violent protests in Daura, people mostly engaged in weddings during the lockdowns and curfew periods from 10am to 4 pm, each day.’’
