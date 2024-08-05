Deji Adeyanju has called on President Bola Tinubu to engage directly with protesters amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations that began on August 1

Adeyanju insists that President Tinubu should be sincere and that politicians must be willing to make sacrifices, including potentially foregoing their salaries, to address Nigeria's economic challenges

Adeyanju has criticised the draft speech prepared for President Tinubu, alleging it misrepresents the protesters' goals by suggesting the protests are about regime change

FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria's nationwide protests against economic hardship continue, activist Deji Adeyanju has issued a direct appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to genuinely engage with the concerns of the Nigerian people.

The protests, which began on August 1, 2024, have spread across the country. Demonstrators are calling for urgent government action to address rising poverty and economic challenges.

Deji Adeyanju advises President Tinubu on nationwide protests

Source: Facebook

Adeyanju calls for meaningful dialogue

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 3, Adeyanju also advocated for a National Dialogue with the protesters, stressing that President Tinubu should demonstrate sincerity in his approach

He said:

“Protesters must be willing to engage with the government in the coming days. This is the only way for the protests to be truly successful.

"We must learn from the EndSARS experience. Tinubu should listen to the people and address their demands in his upcoming speech. The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

“There should be a National Dialogue with the protesters. The president must be sincere, and all politicians should be ready to make sacrifices, even forgoing their salaries if necessary. It is crucial to save Nigeria from total collapse."

Adeyanju criticises Tinubu's prepared speech

Furthermore, Adeyanju criticised the draft speech prepared for President Tinubu, alleging that it undermines the protesters' genuine concerns.

“The speech they’ve written for Tinubu is extremely insulting to the Nigerian people.

"It wrongly suggests that the protests are about regime change. This is how out of touch the people around the president are. Tinubu, listen to Nigerians."

