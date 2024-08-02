Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Gombe state - Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state said he decided not to impose a curfew to avoid subjecting people to further hardship.

Yahaya’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement issued on Friday. August 2.

Governor Yahaya said he avoid subjecting people to further hardship Photo credit: @governor_gombe

Source: Twitter

The peaceful hunger protest was hijacked by hoodlums as the mob began to destroy public and private buildings, carting away valuable items on Thursday, August 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The governor said any action contradicting democratic principles and violating the law would not be condoned, Daily Trust reports.

He maintained that his administration would not allow actions that threaten the state’s stability.

“Let me make it clear: we are not against peaceful protest. We know that democracy and our laws grant the right to express oneself, but yesterday’s event contradicted democratic principles and violated the law. We are ready to support any peaceful demonstration, and the police are ready to give protesters the maximum protection to exercise their constitutional rights once they follow the laid down rules. What we cannot allow, let me re-emphasize, is the breakdown of law and order.”

Source: Legit.ng