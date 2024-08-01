Police disperse youths attempting to break Kano store during protest

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Police operatives have dispersed some youths who attempted to force their way into a two-storey building housing Sadaraki Stores along Zoo Road in Kano state.

The suspects had destroyed the windows of the building before the arrival of security operatives.

Photo credit: Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa

As reported by Daily Trust, the police quickly moved in to stall their action from breaking into the store.

It was gathered that many residents are indoors prompting low compliance with the protest against hunger in the ancient city.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had, on Wednesday, July 31 warned residents of plot to hijack the protest against hunger and economic hardship.

“We have received credible intelligence that certain disgruntled individuals are recruiting thugs to incite trouble in the state.

“I assure you that the government will not tolerate such actions. Instead, I extend an invitation to those who wish to demonstrate to come to the Government House, where I will be happy to listen to their grievances and engage in constructive dialogue.”

