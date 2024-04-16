Despite the impressive gains the naira has recorded against the US dollar, the prices of food commodities and essential items seem not to be reflecting this economic win

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to express his displeasure over the cost of items in the market

The unhappy man absolved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of any blame and criticised his countrymen for being responsible

The cost of essential items and food commodities in the market has not reduced despite the naira now trading at N1,000 against the US dollar.

This development has put certain food items formerly considered cheap out of the reach of average Nigerians.

The man lamented the rising cost of food commodities. The image on the right is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, X/@abazwhyllzz

Source: Getty Images

Expressing his displeasure about the rising cost of food items on X, a Nigerian youth, identified as @abazwhyllzz, listed the prices of some commodities.

While absolving President Tinubu of any blame, @abazwhyllz pointed accusing fingers at ordinary Nigerians, saying they were responsible for the rising prices of commodities. He wrote:

"1 Dollar has reduced to 1,000 naira.

"But.

"A Kilo of turkey is still 8,000 naira.

"12kg gas 18,000 naira.

"1 bag of pure water 500 naira.

"1 crate of egg 4000 naira.

"1 cartoon of indomie 18,000 naira.

"This one no be Tinubu fault oo,na we dey do ourselves."

See his tweet below:

Netizens argue over the prices of goods

@AdenikeAwe1 said:

"You don't know the real economics of it, not everything is typed to the exchange rate.

"Has the cost of logistics gone down?

"Has the cost of fuelling the goods gone down?

"Has fuel price gone down?

"Have the police stop extortiing people taking the goods to the market?"

@DSpaiz said:

"Now that dollar is 1k the price wouldn't come down, but let dollar rise again tomorrow, prices will definitely skyrocket."

@OfficiaManager1 said:

"Make govt step in and take actions we can’t continue like this."

@Mobolaji_Abdul1 said:

"Dollar was innocent from the beginning .

"We’re our own problem.

"They’ll then say they got those goods when dollar was up. Meanwhile they had old stocks and were quick to inflate their prices.

"Clowns ."

@Stfutimi said:

"I will say this again.

"Nigeria doesn't apply or respect Newton's third law of motion. Anything that goes up stays up."

@Mayorkeshiton said:

"I don talk am before and I go repeat myself abazz, I say eh, make e no be say next time , me and the seller go exchange punches that day. Cos e no go funny!"

Lady amazed as price of generator drops

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had expressed joy after the price of a generator dropped.

Nenye Uzowulu, a Nigerian lady, was impressed after learning about the new price of a generator she bought at N350k in February.

The excited lady wrote on Facebook that the same generator is now being sold for N270k in Alaba, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng