A Pro-President Bola Tinubu government protester has been lamenting about hunger in a viral video during a counter-protest

The protester, who was part of those mobilised to stage a counter-protest against the nationwide protest in the country

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video to express their reactions to the development

A pro-government protester in Abuja, who was part of a counter rally to the #EndBadGovernance protests, ironically lamented about the hunger and hardship faced by Nigerians.

Despite being a supporter of the government, the protester couldn't hide his struggles with the economic situation, highlighting the widespread suffering that has affected many citizens.

Pro-government protester laments hunger in Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why hunger protest in Nigeria

The protester's comments underscore the fact that hunger and economic hardship are not limited to those opposing the government but are a reality for many Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations.

This sentiment echoes the concerns raised by the #EndBadGovernance protesters, demanding government action to address the country's economic challenges.

Leadership newspaper shared the video of the pro-President Bola Tinubu's government protester in a tweet on Friday, August 2. The tweet reads:

"Drama as a pro-government protester rants about the hardships in Nigeria before being cautioned by fellow pro-government protesters in Abuja."

How Nigerians react to pro-government protester's comment

Some Nigerians have commented on the post to laugh at the moment. Below are some of their reactions.

Below are some of their reactions:

Neek wrote:

"I can't stop laughing. Our God is a miracle-working God."

Ausa Onucheojo said:

"Hunger na your mate?"

Olojo Taiwo commented:

"How do you think he will feel after being traumatized for years of bad economy. Him na fool we know watin de pain am actually."

Jabeer reacted:

"I swear na God doings."

See the video of the protest here:

States where protesters gunned down

Legit.ng earlier reported that a hunger protest is currently underway in Nigeria, with demonstrators taking to the streets to express their frustration over the country's economic hardship and food scarcity.

The protest, which began on Thursday, August 1 and is scheduled to last for ten days, has seen Nigerians from various walks of life come together to demand action from the government to address the pressing issues of hunger and poverty.

Source: Legit.ng