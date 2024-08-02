Nyesom Wike praised the Abuja protesters for their non-violent approach and emphasized the critical importance of maintaining peace in the capital

The #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protests in Abuja began peacefully at MKO Abiola Stadium, in line with a court order

Wike encouraged protesters to engage in dialogue with the government and urged patience with President Bola Tinubu's administration

Abuja, FCT—The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, believes that the stability of the capital is crucial to the nation’s overall well-being.

He sent these words to Abuja participants of the #EndBandGovernance protest while also commending them for their peaceful conduct on Thursday, August 1.

Wike made these remarks during the presentation of the Staff of the Office to four newly appointed Chiefs in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protests started in Abuja today, with demonstrators gathering at MKO Abiola Stadium as early as 6 am, adhering to a court order that restricted the protest to this venue.

Despite the peaceful nature of the majority of the protests, some incidents of violence occurred, leading security forces and the Nigeria Police to use tear gas to manage the situation and uphold order, The Punch reported.

We can't afford to lose FCT, Wike says

Wike highlighted the importance of maintaining peace, noting that losing Abuja to violence would mean losing the nation itself.

He said:

"I want to praise the protesters in Abuja for their non-violent stance and encourage them to maintain their peaceful approach. Abuja represents unity and belongs to everyone; losing Abuja would mean losing Nigeria itself."

Wike reiterated the need for dialogue

As reported by TheCable, Wike urged protesters to engage in dialogue with the government, saying:

“We have repeatedly observed that engaging in dialogue and working through issues with the government is more effective.

"I encourage you to persist with this peaceful approach, as those who foster peace will ultimately benefit from it."

Abuja residents urged to be patient with Tinubu

The FCT minister expressed optimism about achieving their goals peacefully while also asking citizens to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said:

"Therefore, we must work together. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, there is much that can be achieved. Give him time, and many things will improve."

Hardship: Katsina gov't enforces curfew, bans protest

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that following the increasing violence during the hardship protest, the Katsina State Government has implemented a 24-hour curfew in the Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area.

Also, the state government declared a 7pm to 7am curfew for the remaining 33 Local Government Areas of the state.

