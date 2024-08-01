Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security in Nigeria and Africa.

Mushin, Lagos state - On a day some Nigerians frustrated with the country's worsening economic conditions started a nationwide protest, police operatives in Lagos state have arrested two people.

According to a statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in the prominent southwest state, the arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of two AK 47 rifles, three pump action guns, and two locally-made pistols, among others.

Hundeyin stated that the arrested persons — Sherrif Mustapha and Suturat Lateef — were apprehended around Mushin axis following a distress call.

The Lagos police official's statement, released on Thursday morning, August 1, reads in full:

"Thank you, Lagosians for the timely information. Together, we can overcome insecurity.

"This morning at about 1 am, responding to a distress call about the presence of armed men on Agoro Street, Mushin, our tactical team based in Surulere swiftly moved in and arrested Sherrif Mustapha ‘m’ aged 42 and Suturat Lateef ‘f’ aged 28 while one other escaped.

"The suspects led the police to 1, Moshalashi Street, Mushin where the following were recovered:

Two AK 47 rifles. One K2 Assault rifle. ⁠One red Rufer rifle. ⁠Fifty-seven live cartridges. Twenty-seven 9mm ammunition. One expended 5.56 ammunition. ⁠Seventy 5.56 live ammunition. Three pump action rifles. ⁠Two locally made single barrel pistols. ⁠Five magazines. One dagger. ⁠Three walkie-talkies. ⁠Nine international passports.

"Investigation is ongoing. If you see something, say something. Security is everyone’s business."

Police give safety assurance to Lagos residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos commis­sioner of police (CP), Ade­goke Fayoade, assured residents of the state that the command has emplaced necessary measures to en­sure the safety of lives and prop­erty, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respec­tive lawful duties.

The CP gave the assur­ance following plans of a nationwide protest billed to start today, Thursday, August 1, an action capa­ble of grounding commer­cial activities and obstruct­ing free flow of traffic.

