About 4,000 youth groups in the southeast have withdrawn from the August 1 nationwide protest after Deputy Speaker Kalu's intervention

The Igbo Youths Progressive Forum (IYPF) praised Kalu's efforts in promoting peace and development in the region

The groups expressed support for Kalu and President Bola Tinubu, who they believe mean well for the southeast, and pledged to work with them towards peace and prosperity

Abuja, FCT - About 4,000 youth groups in the southeast have announced their withdrawal from the August 1 nationwide protest, citing the positive intervention of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The groups, under the aegis of Igbo Youths Progressive Forum (IYPF). made their position known in a statement signed by national president, Comrade Nwafor Francis.

Igbo youth groups have pulled out of the hunger protest after Deputy Speaker Kalu's intervention. Photo credit: @Speaker_Abbas

Source: Twitter

Igbo youth group raises Kalu's peace efforts

The groups, under the aegis of Igbo Youths Progressive Forum (IYPF), praised Kalu's efforts in promoting peace and development in the region through diplomacy, engagement, and partnership with leaders like President Bola Tinubu.

The IYPF attributed their decision to the establishment of the South East Development Commission, a "masterstroke" that will bring much-needed development to the region.

"The South East Development Commission is a testament to Deputy Speaker Kalu's commitment to the region. The commission will provide opportunities for economic growth, infrastructure development, and social empowerment," the statement partly read.

Youth groups express support for Kalu and Tinubu

The groups expressed their support for Kalu and President Tinubu, who they believe mean well for the southeast.

They pledged to mobilise massively for the president, who has given their people a sense of belonging.

The IYPF frowned at elements trying to truncate the progress in the southeast in the form of protests, saying they do not welcome protests that may hinder the progress of their region.

Tinubu's committed to southeast development

President Tinubu was also praised for his commitment to the development of the Southeast, his open policy, and his support for initiatives like the South East Development Commission.

The IYPF urged all youths in the region to join them in their journey towards peace and prosperity, saying that together, they can achieve great things and make their region a better place for all.

"As youths from the South East, we are behind Deputy Speaker Kalu and do not welcome protests that may hinder the progress of our region," Francis added. "We believe that the President and this current administration mean well for the Southeast, and we are willing to work with them to achieve our goals.

Courts restrict protesters to specific locations

The Ogun state high court and the high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, July 31, granted orders restricting promoters of the planned protest from marching through the streets.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT high court granted an order limiting the protesters’ activities to the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

In the same vein, in Abeokuta, granting an application moved by the state’s attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), Justice Olugboyega Ogunfowora ordered protesters to limit their activities to four locations.

