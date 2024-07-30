The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has made a U-turn after stating that the FCT was not available for any protest

Wike has appealed to Nigerian youths in the nation's capital to shelve the planned nationwide protest against hardship

He urged the youths to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continues to do his best to move the nation forward

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has urged the youths in the nation’s capital to talk about their grievances and shelve the planned nationwide protest.

Wike appealed at a town hall meeting with youth stakeholders in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT on Monday, July 29.

He appealed to the area council chairmen, traditional rulers, religious bodies, and representatives of women and youth groups present at the meeting not to join the planned #EndBadGovernance protest against hunger and economic hardship.

As reported by Channels Television, Wike called on the youths to shun the protest and embrace dialogue, assuring them that things will get better soon.

The former Rivers state governor announced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval to create a youth secretariat in the FCT Administration (FCTA) and police stations in each area council in the nation’s capital.

Wike had embarked on a series of meetings, mobilizing relevant stakeholders against joining the planned hunger protest, Vanguard protest.

The minister had on Saturday met with religious, traditional, women and youth leaders, and also met with youths from Abuja South Federal Constituency, in Kwali Area Council of the FCT on Sunday, July 28.

Wike said there is no need for the protest because Tinubu’s administration is barely one year in office and not enough time to assess its performance.

“It is not fair to say we have not done anything on insecurity when we have improved security in FCT.

“We want peace in FCT and so, we cannot fold our hands and allow it to be destroyed in the guise of protest.”

Police, soldiers take over national assembly, Eagles Square

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government deployed security operatives to the national assembly and the Eagles ahead of the planned nationwide protests.

The Security operatives including police and the military have taken over the two national monuments at the nation's capital.

It was gathered that staff members and visitors trying to enter the complex were thoroughly checked by the officers at the entrance

