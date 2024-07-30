Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and government activities.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on Tuesday night, July 30, said during a meeting with the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, he reminded the police boss "to be mindful of the fact that there have been IGPs before him".

Legit.ng had reported that Egbetokun, on Tuesday, July 30, met with lawyers and activists who have spoken in support of protests planned by some Nigerians against economic hardship.

The virtual meeting was attended by Egbetokun; police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi; senior advocates Femi Falana and Ebun Adegboruwa as well as Effiong.

Providing some details of the meeting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Effiong stated that he reminded Egbetokun that "he should be thinking about legacy and his place in history, and that if this protest is peaceful, history will remember him for his role, but that if anyone is killed by the police, it will also be recorded for him as his legacy".

The legal practitioner wrote:

"My deductions (from the meeting) are:

1. The IGP assured that security will be provided to protesters who are gathered at the venues that have been communicated to the IGP and CPs.

2. The police has not taken threats made by government-sponsored thugs against peaceful protesters seriously.

3. The police has accepted that there is nothing that can stop the protest from taking place.

4. The IGP said that the military will not be deployed during the protests, but that they may be invited if there’s violence that the police cannot control.

5. I am encouraging people to write to the CPs in the various States and notify them of the places they want to converge.

6. Rallies and marches should be done in a coordinated manner."

Legit.ng recalls that tens of thousands of Nigerians took to the streets in October 2020 calling for the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police unit to be disbanded.

The #EndSars protests rocked the country for two weeks, culminating in the army allegedly shooting live rounds at protesters at Lekki, Lagos state.

With Effiong's revelation on Tuesday, July 30, that the IGP has ruled out military deployment during the proposed hardship protests, some Nigerians who are ready to take to the streets peacefully can at least breathe freely.

IGP reportedly gives assurance on planned protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Effiong said the IGP disclosed that there is no plan to disrupt rallies on the road or any protest held outside Peace Park in Ketu area of Lagos state and Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.

However, Egbetokun indicated that the police cannot guarantee the security of protesters who are not confined to the locations that have been communicated to him or CPs in the various states.

