The Coalition of Igbo political and socio-cultural groups, along with market leaders in Lagos, has announced rejection of the nationwide protest

Anselm Njoku, the coalition's coordinator, criticized the "faceless organizers" of the protest, asserting they are not genuine members of the Igbo community

Njoku urged Nigerians to engage in dialogue with the government rather than resorting to protests and violence

Lagos, Nigeria - The Coalition of Igbo political and socio-cultural groups, along with market leaders in Lagos, has announced that its members will not participate in the proposed nationwide protest scheduled for August 1-10.

They made their stance known in a press conference on Tuesday, July 30.

The coalition consists of 16 groups, including the Council of Ndieze in Lagos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, the South-East Forum in Lagos, Igbo Mandate, seven Igbo town unions, the Igbo-speaking community, Igbo Vision APC Lagos, Igbo Market Men and Women Associations, and Ndigbo in APC.

Protest: Lagos Igbo traders urged to close down businesses

Anselm Njoku, the coalition's coordinator, the coalition also urged Igbo traders in Lagos to close their businesses on the days of the protest and remain at home, TheCable reported.

Njoku also criticized the "faceless organizers" of the protest, claiming they are not affiliated with the Igbo community and are using Igbo names to create confusion and lend false legitimacy.

Njoku stated:

“We are distancing ourselves and all Ndigbo in Lagos from the planned protest led by some unscrupulous and anonymous individuals who are using Igbo names to incite unwarranted agitation.

“We call on all Igbo people, including stakeholders, residents, traders, and industry leaders, to refrain from participating in this protest.

"Lagos is Yoruba land, and while Ndigbo residents have significantly contributed to its growth, they should not be coerced into participating in actions that could harm the city.

"We are not inclined towards destruction; we aim to contribute positively wherever we reside."

Nigerians urged to embrace dialogue

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Njoku further called on Nigerians willing to protest to accept dialogue, saying:

"Nigerians should embrace dialogue with the government and use constructive criticism rather than resorting to provocative protests and violence."

Tinubu lauded for approving S/East Development Commission

The group also commended Tinubu for recently approving the South-East Development Commission.

Njoku said:

“We also take this opportunity to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the South-East Development Commission and appointing an illustrious Igbo son as Chief of Naval Staff, thus giving the Igbo community a role in the National Security framework.”

