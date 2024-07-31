BREAKING: Ondo First Class Monarch, Owa of Idanre, is Dead, Details Emerge
- The Ondo state's first-class traditional ruler, Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV, has passed away
- Oba Aroloye reportedly died on Wednesday morning, July 31, at the age of 102, according to an announcement from the palace
- Idanre is one of the UNESCO sites in the world, a town surrounded by hills, having over 600 stairs to the top
Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV, the revered Owa of Idanre kingdom and paramount ruler of Idanre land in Ondo state, has passed away at the age of 102.
High Chief Christopher Oluwole Akindolire confirmed his demise, announcing that the monarch breathed his last on Wednesday morning, July 31.
Following his passing, necessary traditional rites have commenced to honor his memory. Oba Aroloye had a long and distinguished reign, ascending to the throne in 1976 and ruling for over four decades. His legacy will be deeply missed by his people and remembered for generations to come.
Facts about Idanre
Idanre is a historic town located in Ondo state, Nigeria. It is situated about 24 kilometres southwest of Akure, the state capital. The town is nestled in a valley surrounded by majestic hills, earning it the nickname "the ancient city of hills". Idanre is steeped in rich cultural heritage and is home to the Idanre Hills, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Idanre Hills are a breathtaking sight to behold, with over 660 steps leading to the top. The hills are dotted with ancient artefacts, including the Owa's Palace, which dates back to the 10th century. The palace is a testament to the town's rich history and cultural significance. Visitors to Idanre can explore the hills, learn about the town's history, and experience the warm hospitality of the Idanre people.
