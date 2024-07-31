Adegbolu Abiogemo Adefunmi, also known as Oba Adejuyigbe Adefunmi II, was allegedly stabbed to death

Oba Adefunmi II was the leader of Oyotunji African Village in Beaufort County, South Carolina, United States America (USA)

53-year-old Akiba Kasale Meredith was arrested and detained in connection to the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

South Carolina, USA - Oyotunji African Village in Beaufort County, South Carolina in the United States of America (USA), has been thrown into mourning following the death of its leader, Oba Adejuyigbe Adefunmi II.

The leader of the Yoruba community in the United States was stabbed to death around 2:45 p.m on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Oba Adefunmi II was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries Photo credit: @the_tech_writer

Source: Twitter

The circumstances that led to the death of the 47-year-old traditional ruler remain under investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Oba Adefunmi II was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained, WSAV News reports.

The deceased, who is also known as Adegbolu Abiogemo Adefunmi, took over his late father in 2005.

53-year-old Akiba Kasale Meredith was arrested while she was walking to the scene of the incident.

Meredith is currently in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo state's first-class traditional ruler, Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin IV, passed away.

Oba Aroloye reportedly died on Wednesday morning, July 31, at the age of 102, according to an announcement from the palace.

Idanre is one of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) sites in the world, a town surrounded by hills, having over 600 stairs to the top.

Health worker stabbed to death during wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a health worker, Umar Mohammed, was killed at a wedding ceremony in the Gbegenu Area of Minna in Niger state.

Mohammed was stabbed in the head by hoodlums who stormed the venue of the wedding ceremony.

The police operatives have arrested two suspects while effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Source: Legit.ng