The Senate has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the prompt signing of the Minimum Wage Act (Amendment) Bill.

Minimum wage bill: "A promise kept by Tinubu", Senate

The 10th senate led by Godswill Akpabio described the prompt signing of the bill into law indicates Tinubu's "promise kept and a demonstration of his love for Nigerian workers".

The Special Adviser to the President on Senate matters, Senator Basheer Lado, made this assertion in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 30.

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law, days after the National Assembly had passed the N70,000 per month minimum wage bill.

Lado, a former senator, also commended the president for the provision that allows for a review of the minimum wage every three years.

“The signing of the minimum wage bill into law by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is both a promise kept and a demonstration of his people-centric governance model.

“Tinubu promised to pay a living wage to Nigerian workers during his electioneering campaigns and he has kept that promise.

“This shows that workers take home pay will continue to take them home under the present administration,” the statement reads.

Speaking further, Senator Lado commended President Tinubu for keeping his promise to pay Nigeria workers a living wage, which became a reality just a little over one year of his administration in office.

“The President deserves the commendation of all for stay true to his promise,” Lado said.

As reported by Channels TV, Lado also commended Nigerian workers for their resilience and contribution to nation building over the years and urged them to redouble their efforts in the delivery of effective services for the betterment of the citizenry.

He also commended the organised labour movement in the country led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero and the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, for their painstaking, matured and peaceful negotiations.

How to compel governors to pay N70,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Anyakweh Miracle Amadi has explained how the 36 state governors can be compelled to pay the new N70,000 minimum wage.

The Port Harcourt-based lawyer said the state houses of assemblies will have to enact a minimum wage bill to that effect.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the political analyst, however, said some governors do not need to wait for the state assembly to enact the bill before paying the new minimum wage.

