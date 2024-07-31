The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the issuance of threats by some people in Lagos state who are countering the planned nationwide demonstration

Legit.ng reports that some Nigerians were planning to protest across the country against hunger and economic hardship in the country

Referencing the 2020 #EndSARS demonstration that led to the destruction of property and loss of lives in the state, some persons in a viral video claimed that the proposed protest might be turbulent and they would resist it

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to a viral video wherein some suspected miscreants threatened Lagos state residents not to participate in the hardship protest scheduled from Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10.

In the video, some individuals asked Lagosians to desist from the planned protest as it might lead to more destruction than that witnessed during the #EndSARS protest of 2020.

Young Nigerians had fixed 1 August to commence a 10-day nationwide protest to demand effective governance from the Bola Tinubu administration. Photo credit: Olumuyiwa Adejobi

One of the men in the video said:

“Anyone confident should come out on Thursday to protest. Are you the only one hungry? If you dare come out for the protest, you will be mercilessly dealt with.

“If they burn your shops, who will be responsible for it? On Thursday, if you truly believe in your cause, come out and protest. You are not the only ones who are hungry; we don’t want things to be destroyed in Lagos. We will not allow it."

However, reacting to the video in an interview with News Central on Tuesday, July 30, Muyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, said police "cannot dignify what they (those making the threats) have done".

"We have seen this video, they have forwarded it to me, and I forwarded it to the commissioner of police in Lagos state (Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade). And I believe by now, he (CP Fayoade) must have started doing something about it.

"And I still want the elders, the leaders of this particular market to get across to the commissioner of police so that they can help operatives to identify some of those that made the threat."

Watch Adejobi below:

